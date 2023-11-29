Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 817,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Salesforce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRM traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.56. 1,900,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $262.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,915 shares of company stock valued at $146,585,402. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.