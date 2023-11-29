Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Replimune Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.31% of Replimune Group worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 139,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Replimune Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 152,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Stock Up 2.3 %

REPL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

