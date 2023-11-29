Robert Bulluss Acquires 10,000 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bulluss acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$12,760.00 ($8,450.33).

Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Robert Bulluss acquired 194,050 shares of Coventry Group stock.

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Announces Dividend

Coventry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

