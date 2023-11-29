Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Decreased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 53,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 29,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.97. 186,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,603. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.71 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

