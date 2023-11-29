Roland Dane Buys 41,176 Shares of PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Stock

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) insider Roland Dane acquired 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.71 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$399,818.96 ($264,780.77).

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from PWR’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. PWR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

