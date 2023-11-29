Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $211,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,611,000 after purchasing an additional 142,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.