Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.80. 2,167,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,298,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Rumble Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rumble by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

