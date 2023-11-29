Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58,536 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Salesforce worth $142,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 141.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 691,915 shares of company stock worth $146,585,402. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.