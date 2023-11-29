Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.76.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 373,442 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

