Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 53,492 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,330 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $11,047,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,445 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 62,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.3 %

TPR stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

