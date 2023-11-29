Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

HPE stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

