Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.45 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

