Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 41,338 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 938.2% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

