Security Financial Services INC. Acquires Shares of 4,041 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

