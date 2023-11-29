Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $156.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

