Security Financial Services INC. Buys 317 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

