Security Financial Services INC. Buys Shares of 8,393 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.