Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after buying an additional 43,072,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8,768.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

