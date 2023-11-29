Security Financial Services INC. Invests $226,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,897,000 after buying an additional 648,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $500,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

