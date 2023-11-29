Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $276,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.