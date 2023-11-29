Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 231 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.