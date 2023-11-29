Security Financial Services INC. Purchases Shares of 6,643 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.