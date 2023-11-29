Security Financial Services INC. Sells 139 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

