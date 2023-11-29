Security Financial Services INC. Takes $208,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 450.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,713,000 after purchasing an additional 136,389 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 253.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.3% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $594.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $567.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $599.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

