Security Financial Services INC. Takes $214,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 744 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $340.30 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

