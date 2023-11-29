SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF) Insider Emanuel Datt Purchases 6,004,193 Shares

SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF – Get Free Report) insider Emanuel Datt purchased 6,004,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,020,712.81 ($675,968.75).

SelfWealth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Get SelfWealth alerts:

SelfWealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SelfWealth Limited provides online share trading services on the Australian, the United States, and Hong Kong stock exchanges. It also supports retail investor community. SelfWealth Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for SelfWealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelfWealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.