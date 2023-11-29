ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $678.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $679.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,222. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.