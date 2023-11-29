Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 3,142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,745 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of Shockwave Medical worth $48,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.62.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,066,440. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

