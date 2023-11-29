Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Expands By 145.2%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the October 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of 111 by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 111 by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

111 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. 111 has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

