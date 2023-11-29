Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Drops By 67.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,318. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

