Short Interest in British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Increases By 585.1%

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 585.1% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.67.

British Land stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1049 dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

