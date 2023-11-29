Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Expands By 60.0%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKH opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

