Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Decreases By 62.1%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the October 31st total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Price Performance

Daicel stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device.

