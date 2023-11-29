Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Grows By 434.8%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 434.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCP opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $22.99.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
