Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Grows By 483.3%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Great Pacific Gold stock opened at 0.48 on Wednesday. Great Pacific Gold has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.35 and its 200 day moving average is 0.33.

Get Great Pacific Gold alerts:

About Great Pacific Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.