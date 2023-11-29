Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Grows By 483.3%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Great Pacific Gold stock opened at 0.48 on Wednesday. Great Pacific Gold has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.35 and its 200 day moving average is 0.33.
About Great Pacific Gold
