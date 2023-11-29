Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Decreases By 56.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the October 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,480,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.