Short Interest in Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF) Declines By 67.0%

Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,200 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 2,576,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nykode Therapeutics AS Price Performance

VACBF remained flat at $1.58 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Get Nykode Therapeutics AS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nykode Therapeutics AS in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nykode Therapeutics AS

(Get Free Report)

Nykode Therapeutics AS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel immunotherapies. The company develops vaccines for the treatment cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidates include VB10.NEO, a cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is in phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ,melanoma, lung, bladder, renal, head, and neck cancer; VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine, which in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus 16 induced malignancies, such as cervical cancer; and VB10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nykode Therapeutics AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nykode Therapeutics AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.