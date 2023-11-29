Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Declines By 61.6%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the October 31st total of 1,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.7 days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

