Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Declines By 61.6%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the October 31st total of 1,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.7 days.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
About Uni-President China
