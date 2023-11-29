Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Expands By 528.6%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Vaso stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,546. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.