Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Rises By 150.0%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Velan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VLNSF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935. Velan has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.
Velan Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Velan
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.