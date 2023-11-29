Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Rises By 150.0%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Velan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLNSF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935. Velan has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

