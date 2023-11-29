Short Interest in Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Declines By 98.8%

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vidrala Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VDRFF remained flat at C$84.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$84.50.
Vidrala Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vidrala
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.