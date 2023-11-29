Short Interest in Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Declines By 98.8%

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VDRFF remained flat at C$84.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$84.50.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. It provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.