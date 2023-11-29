Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Increases By 150.9%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the October 31st total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $28.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,605.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

