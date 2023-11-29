Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Expands By 87.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WildBrain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,706. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

