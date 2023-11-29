Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Declines By 63.6%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Woolworths Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLWHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

