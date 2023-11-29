Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expands By 155.4%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yatra Online by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

