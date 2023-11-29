Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Drops By 62.9%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the October 31st total of 461,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zura Bio by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Zura Bio has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

Zura Bio ( NASDAQ:ZURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

