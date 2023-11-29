SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,815 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $36,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,639. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIBN stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

