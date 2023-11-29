Somerville Kurt F Acquires 4,685 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.61. 4,350,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,493. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

