Somerville Kurt F Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,105,000. Ossiam lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 373,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.