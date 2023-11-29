Somerville Kurt F Buys 1,645 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 251,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,523. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

